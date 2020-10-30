MLB’s Yasiel Puig Sued For Sexual Battery!!

MLB free agent Yasiel Puig sued for sexual battery.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the woman alleges that Puig assaulted her at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 31, 2018.

The woman claims that “she was forced into a bathroom and Yasiel Puig grabbed at her trying to take her clothes off, touched her sexual organs during this struggle, and eventually pinned her with 1 arm and used his other to stroke his own penis, exposing himself, and eventually ejaculating.”

She went to use the restroom and says she had no intention of having sex with him.

She is suing for “sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment.”

Puig was a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2013 to 2018.

He played with Cleveland and the Cincinnati Reds in the 2019 season but has not signed with a team this year after testing positive for COVID-19 in the summer.