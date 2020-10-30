MLB’s Yasiel Puig Sued For Sexual Battery!!

MLB free agent Yasiel Puig sued for sexual battery.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the woman alleges that Puig assaulted her at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 31, 2018.

The woman claims that “she was forced into a bathroom and Yasiel Puig grabbed at her trying to take her clothes off, touched her sexual organs during this struggle, and eventually pinned her with 1 arm and used his other to stroke his own penis, exposing himself, and eventually ejaculating.”

