Mike D’Antoni and Steve Nash are reuniting, but this time, Nash will be the man in charge, as D’Antoni and 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka are reportedly finalizing deals that will make them Brooklyn Nets assistant coaches for the upcoming season.

Nash played for D’Antoni in Phoenix, where the two revolutionized basketball with the “Seven Seconds or Less” offense, which relied on quick passing and decision-making in order to keep a fast-paced, high-tempo style of attack.