Matthew McConaughey Says The Sexual Tension Between Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Was ‘Palpable’

This past month, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt did a virtual table read of the classic movie, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and Matthew McConaughey thinks the sexual tension between them was “palpable,” Page Six reported today.

McConaughey, who portrayed Mike Damone in the movie, said to Andy Cohen while on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he could definitely feel the heat “through the screen.”

The 50-year-old author claimed he didn’t notice the tension during the table read, but he did when he watched it the following day. You can check out what McConaughey had to say in the YouTube video below:

As it was previously reported in September, Aniston and Pitt, who split up back in 2005, were visibly flirting with each other during the Fast Times at Ridgemont High reunion. Brad and Jennifer smiled at each other and acted out the scene in which Pitt’s character, Brad Hamilton, fantasized about Linda Barrett, portrayed by Aniston.

Reportedly, Jennifer and Brad started off their chat with massive smiles. Both Julia Roberts and Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but laugh at the scene.

As most know, Matthew has been all over the headlines over the last few months on account of his new memoir, Greenlights, in which he reflected on his rise in the entertainment industry as well as his most challenging times.

The actor touched on a few different subjects in the book, including how his father had passed away while sleeping with his mom, in addition to his own stories of sexual assault. Matthew wrote in his memoir that he was once assaulted in the back of a van after a man had knocked him unconscious.

McConaughey says in the book that while many bad things happened to him in his life, he never felt like a victim because things turned out so good for him. The actor claimed he felt as though the world had been “conspiring” to make him happy. As most know, the actor is currently married and has several children, which Matthew previously stated was his biggest goal.

