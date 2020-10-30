Matt Ryan jokes teammates laughed at him after rushing TD

The Atlanta Falcons earned their second win of the season Thursday night, and quarterback Matt Ryan helped lead them to victory. But not with his arm. Instead, Ryan had his first rushing touchdown of the season in the second quarter. Ryan’s teammates swarmed him after the play to celebrate his score but the 35-year-old quarterback said they may have been laughing as much as they were cheering.

“I can’t tell if they’re laughing at me or just having a good time and excited for it, but they’re always good when we get them and I think guys get fired up by it showing that there’s different ways to get the job done,” Ryan said after the game.

It was an impressive run by Ryan, especially considering that it’s not what we’ve all come to expect from him. In an era where mobility is becoming an increasingly important skill for quarterbacks to possess, Ryan is a decidedly old school, pocket passer. Over 13 seasons, he has just 10 rushing touchdowns and has never rushed for 150 yards in a single season. But like Ryan said, “there’s different” ways to get the job done” and Thursday night, he helped his team get the job done.

This is a much-needed win for the Falcons, as this season, they have had some of the most heartbreaking losses in recent memory. They’ve been the victims of bad luck, remember the “watermelon onside kick”? But just as often, they have been their own worst enemies, like when Todd Gurley ran in a touchdown instead of falling down at the one-yard line to give the Lions time to win the game.