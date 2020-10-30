Markets are really not happy about last night’s tech earnings

Article content

U.S. stocks slumped after earnings from the biggest tech companies disappointed investors concerned a slowing economy will damp profit.

The Nasdaq 100 led losses among major U.S. stock gauges after Apple Inc.’s iPhone sales and Twitter Inc.’s user growth both missed estimates, though Google parent Alphabet Inc. jumped after reporting a rebound in digital advertising. The dollar weakened and Treasury yields rose after data showed U.S. personal income and spending rose more than analysts’ expectations in September.

In Europe, equities were mixed. Tech stocks also faltered as did Danish drug giant Novo Nordisk A/S, whose earnings disappointed analysts. Banks rose after Spain’s BBVA SA and the U.K.’s NatWest Group Plc reported improved pictures for soured loans.

The tech slump, coming after an unprecedented run higher this year, is adding to volatility that’s likely to remain elevated heading into next week’s U.S. election. Global equities are on course for the worst weekly decline since March as lockdown measures in some countries and the lack of an agreement on U.S. stimulus dent sentiment. New U.S. coronavirus cases topped 89,000, setting a daily record.