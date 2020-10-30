Maker community scrambles to fix long-standing vulnerability to flash loans By Cointelegraph

The MakerDAO community is urgently implementing measures to prevent voting manipulation through flash loans. This was precipitated by what is likely the first instance of the feature being used to influence a decentralized finance governance vote on Monday.

According to a post published by community member “LongForWisdom,” someone used a flash loan to force a governance proposal through. BProtocol, a service that lets users pool liquidity to join in Maker debt auctions, came forward as the culprit.