Lori Loughlin Checks Herself Into Prison Weeks Ahead Of Her Sentence

Lori Loughlin checked herself in early and started her two-month sentence at a California federal prison following her conviction related to the college admissions scandal. Page Six says Lori was ordered to go to the prison on the 19th of November, but she went there on Friday, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson explained.

The outlet claims Lori went to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, today, on Friday. BOP records state Lori has been given the number, 77827-112. As most know, Lori and her husband, Mossimo, pled guilty back in May for their role in the college admissions scandal.

Mossimo and Lori pled guilty after they were accused of paying half-a-million dollars to have their two daughters admitted into USC. Followers of the case will remember when pictures of Isabella and Olivia Jade on rowing machines were published by the media.

Neither Isabella nor Olivia participated in the sport which laid at the foundation of their petition to get them into the school as crew team recruits. Reportedly, Lori asked for the choice to go to the FCI Victorville prison which Page Six described as a “cushy” camp.

The facility is around two hours east of the mansion she and Mossimo live in with their daughter. However, instead, she was sent to a low-security prison in Dublin which is around five hours north of Hidden Hills. The Hidden Hills is where Lori and Mossimo live in a $9.5 million mansion.

According to the outlet, Dublin is the same location where Felicity Huffman served her sentence. She was only there for eleven days, and she described it afterward as “harsh.” Reportedly, Dublin has ranked the prison as #7 on their list of America’s “10 Cushiest Prisons in America.”

An insider who spoke with Page Six said last year that Huffman thought of it as a “dysfunctional” place. Giannulli, on the other hand, Lori’s husband, was sentenced to five months in prison.

Lori had to pay $150,000 in fines and Mossimo had to pay $250,000. Furthermore, Lori must serve around 100 hours of community service whereas Giannulli will serve 250.

