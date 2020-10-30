Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

WENN

The former ‘Full House’ actress has reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California to start her jail sentence in the college admissions scam.

–

Actress Lori Loughlin has begun a prison stint for her part in the U.S. college admissions scam.

The former “Full House” star, who was sentenced to serve two months behind bars after pleading guilty to offering up bribes to help her daughters get into the University of Southern California (USC), reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Friday (30Oct20), three weeks before her jail term was set to start.

The prison is the same one where Felicity Huffman served time for her role in the scandal last year (19).

Upon Lori’s release, she will have to pay a $150,000 (£116,000) fine and complete 100 hours of community service.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was also sentenced to serve five months behind bars at a hearing in Boston, Massachusetts on 21 August.

Giannulli, the founder of the Mossimo clothing brand, will pay an additional $250,000 (£191,000) fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

During sentencing, Lori made a tearful apology via Zoom, explaining she made an “awful decision.”

“I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college decision process,” she said. “I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, it only undermined my daughter’s abilities and accomplishments. My decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society.”

“I believe in God and I believe in redemption, and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and do good and give back for the rest of my life. I am truly profoundly and deeply sorry.”