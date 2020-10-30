Lori Loughlin Begins 2-Month Prison Sentence in College Scandal Case

Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, as well as a $250,000 fine.

Back in May, Loughlin, 56, and Giannulli, 57, agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with securing the fraudulent admission of their children, YouTube star Olivia Jade, 21, and Bella Giannulli, 22, to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits.

After their sentencing in August, a source told E! News that the couple and their two daughters were having a hard time coping with the upcoming prison time. Noting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the insider shared, “They are terrified about going to jail.”