Look Back at Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer’s Teen Mom Milestones

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are ready to start a new chapter in their lives—this time without the cameras.

On Friday, Oct. 30, Chelsea’s dad, Randy Houska, seemingly let it slip that the Teen Mom 2 stars are leaving the show after 10 seasons. He wrote on Twitter, “Well kids, that’s a wrap. Been a fun run on @MTV @TeenMom #teenmom2.”

Randy added in another tweet, “What’s next? Seriously, tho, it has been a part of @ChelseaHouska entire adult life. We all expanded our horizons and grew as people #NoRegrets See ya all on the flip side.”

Well, judging by the looks of things, Chelsea has a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

In August, she revealed she’s pregnant with her fourth baby. The new addition to the family—a baby girl—will be her third child with husband Cole.

Additionally, the mom shared she’s launching a home decor line, telling her followers, “Cannot wait to fill our new home with everything we have coming!”

She’s named the brand Aubree Says after her eldest daughter Aubree Lind, who she welcomed with ex Adam Lind in 2009.