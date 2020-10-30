Yesterday, rapper Lil Wayne came out and endorsed Donald Trump for president. But now – according to a new document – it appears that Wayne may have been paid millions for his endorsement.

obtains an internal Republican document which shows that Lil Wayne was one of 274 celebrities vetted for a $265 million Trump campaign ad.

In the document, which describes a project where the Trump campaign was hoping to pay celebrities for their endorsement – Lil Wayne was described as a “super-spreader.”

Th term “super-spreader” refers to an unusually contagious organism infected with a disease. In the context of a human-borne illness, a super spreader is an individual who is more likely to infect others, compared with a typical infected person.

The infection that the campaign was hoping to spread among Black voters – is support for Trump.

Folks on Twitter now suspect that the Trump campaign may have paid Lil Wayne for his support, given that this document proves the campaign was willing to spend money for his support before.

The above document was confirmed as accurate by the website Uberfacts: