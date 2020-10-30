Lil Wayne Endorses President Trump

Rapper Lil Wayne took to Instagram to share his support for President Trump.

Wayne shared a picture of him standing beside Trump, shaking his hand, along with the caption:

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾”

