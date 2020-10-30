Lil Wayne Endorses President Trump

Rapper Lil Wayne took to Instagram to share his support for President Trump.

Wayne shared a picture of him standing beside Trump, shaking his hand, along with the caption:

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾”

Fans were stunned and took to Twitter to express their upset over Wayne’s endorsement.

But we should remember that he once said this about police brutality and Black Lives Matter:

“I don’t even know why you put a name on it. It’s not a name. It’s not ‘whatever, whatever.’ It’s somebody got shot by a policeman for a f*cked up reason … I am a young, Black, rich mutherf*cker. If that don’t let you know that America understand Black mutherf*ckers matter these days, I don’t know what it is. Don’t come at me with that dumb sh*t, mam. My life matter, especially to my bitches.

“I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothin’ to do with me. If you do, you crazy ass sh*t. I’m connected to this flag right f*cking here, because I’m connected. I’m a gangbanger now.”