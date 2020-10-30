LeAnn Rimes Poses Without Any Clothes For World Psoriasis Day

LeAnn Rimes is opening up about a painful secret that she has and is baring her soul to the world. LeAnn posed nude to reveal that she suffers from psoriasis and posted two photos showing her back and buttocks covered with spots. The photos shocked many people who had no idea that LeAnn had been suffering from the painful condition. LeAnn posed outside with the sunlight filtering through her hair as she sat on the grass while kneeling down. She covered her modesty by crossing her hands and placing them on her knees.

The second photo that LeAnn posted showed in more detail just how extensive the Psoriasis that she deals with is. LeAnn shared a lengthy caption that you may see below.

So much of my journey, both personally and within my creations, my new chant record and podcast coming out soon, has been excavating pieces that I’ve been hiding and bringing them to the light. It’s been and still is a journey of allowing them out and welcoming and reintegrating those fragments back into wholeness. Music has been my gift, and why I’m here. But I want to give a voice to these other pieces of me. And I want to give a voice to what so many other people are going through. This is finally my time to be unabashedly honest about what psoriasis is and what it looks like. You know when you say something you’ve been holding in for so long, and it’s such a sigh of relief? That’s what these photos are to me. I needed this. My whole body—my mind, my spirit—needed this desperately. With today being World Psoriasis Day, I thought this would be the perfect time to share my story with @glamourmag, head to the link in my bio/ stories to read my full essay 💕 Brandi Glanville Attacks ‘Little’ LeAnn Rimes And Eddie Cibrian – Claims They Are Stalking Her » #worldpsoriasisday #psoriasis #psoriasisawareness #glamourmag #whatilivewith

What do you think about LeAnn Rimes revelation? Are you suprised that she has been keeping such a painful secret for so many years?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. She enjoys writing about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will be met with legal action by the writer.

