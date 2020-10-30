Lady Gaga Wore Her Meat Dress Again To Speak To Non-Voters

“My voice will be heard this election, will yours?”
It’s no secret that Gaga has always been VERY vocal about the importance of voting, especially in this upcoming election.
She even donned the highest and shiniest platform boots in her closet to drop off her ballot early.
And if you thought that was delightfully extra, she just released a video in which she spoke to people who currently don’t have a plan to vote, all while switching between eight different looks from various eras in her career. Yes, she even pulled the meat dress out of the freezer.
She starts the video off in her shiny Monster Ball outfit (that’s now a decade old) and says, “So, the election, this coming Tuesday. We’re almost there, we need to talk.”
She first applauds people who’ve already voted while wearing this look from the “Poker Face” music video. She says, “Thank you, thank you, thank you. You did your part and I love you for it. But if you voted, while I applaud you, I don’t need to talk to you. I need to talk to people who don’t have a plan to vote, are undecided…people who are unsure they even believe in voting at all.”
Gaga then directs her attention to those people while rocking her Superbowl look from 2017. “I believe, no matter how you feel right now about the election, you are still accountable. Maybe you’re sick of all the fighting, or you’re frustrated by COVID and don’t want to deal with it. Or maybe you dislike all the candidates. Or maybe you feel so discouraged by the state of our nation that you’ve decided you don’t believe in voting because you feel it’s better not to be a part of the system, the system you don’t like.”
Next is her winged ear outfit she used to announce her VMAs performance this year. She continued, “If you want to change this system, if you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election. When they announce who has won the election, it will be very clear what this country has become.”
We then see her switch into this plaid look from her Artpop era. “The government is not going away tomorrow, and unless you have a plane ticket to another country and somewhere that you’re gonna live, this is gonna be your home.”
Next she serves us Joanne era looks while driving her point home. “I’m telling you that no matter how you feel, your future is still in your hands with this vote. What you choose to do will affect you. And the fact is that the most critical vote right now is the one this country may never get to see, it’s yours.”
Gaga then uses her “Million Reasons” lyric to give you reasons to vote. She said, “I believe anyone can find a reason to vote, but if you need one let me help you.”
And while going back in time to her Cheek to Cheek era wig, she powerfully lists, “Vote in honor of someone you love. Vote in honor of someone who loves you. Vote in honor of someone you have lost, someone you know who would stand in line for hours at the polls but can’t because they’re no longer with us.”
She continues, “Vote in honor of all the voices that have less power. Or maybe vote for the future children whose voices have yet to be heard, the future voice who will inherit this home.”
And finally, we get her last reveal: The ICONIC meat dress. “Let’s be real, you know who I voted for, but believe me and listen to me now, even if you disagree with me, your vote still matters to the world. You can vote early, but you can’t vote late, and Tuesday is your last shot.”
“I’ve never been shy to make my voice heard. I’ve said a lot of things in a lot of different ways, wearing a lot of different outfits, makeup, hats, dresses made out of meat, jumping off of stadiums, screaming on stage.”
She ends with, “I may have seemed to shift and change, but one thing that has never changed is my voice and what I believe. My voice will be heard this election, will yours?”
Follow Gaga’s lead and go to HowToVote to learn how you can use your voice and cast your vote on or before Nov. 3.
