LA Galaxy fire head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto

Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy announced on Thursday that they’ve fired head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto. Former MLS player and coach Dominic Kinnear will serve as LA’s interim coach for the remainder of the season.

The news came less than 24 hours after LA fell to the Portland Timbers 5-2. Heading into the weekend, the Galaxy are dead last in the Western Conference standings and the West’s only team averaging fewer than one point per game.

Assistant coaches Gustavo Barros Schelotto and Ariel Pereyra, goalkeeping coach Juan José Romero and performance coach Javier Valdecantos were also released.

The Galaxy appointed Schelotto head coach in January 2019, and he guided them to the playoffs in his first season. Things quickly went south for LA during the pandemic-altered campaign, though, as the Galaxy went 5-11-3 under Schelotto before Thursday’s change.

In the prepared statement, Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese said:

“Based on results, we have decided to go in a different direction. The LA Galaxy is a club that is built on winning on the field and being representative of the championship mentality and pedigree that you expect in Los Angeles. As a club, we have a collective responsibility and we all must share the blame for the club’s current standing. I take responsibility for the poor results and believe that we can find the right way forward for this team and our club.”

The Galaxy have three matches remaining in the campaign, starting with Sunday’s home showdown with Real Salt Lake.