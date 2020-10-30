Kylie Jenner Channels Inner Superhero for Halloween: ‘Go Go Power Rangers’

Instagram

In a video she posts on Instagram Stories, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and her pals can be seen transforming into a sexy version of characters from beloved children’s TV series ‘The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’.

–

Kylie Jenner is your superhero this year! The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star took to her social media account to share her mind-blowing costume for this year’s Halloween. Alongside her friends, Kylie opted to channel her inner superhero by dressing up as a Red Ranger from children’s beloved characters, Power Rangers.

In a video she posted on Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 29, Kylie was seen transforming into a sexy version of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Her costume was made of a croptop, red pants and matching red-and-white stiletto boots. She also had her character’s signature belt around her tiny, bare waist.

<br />

Completing her look, the 23-year-old also sported lengthy red wig, red futuristic-looking glasses as well as a face shield to replace the character’s signature helmet. Seemingly having fun, Kylie was walking up to the camera while showing off a red diamond-shaped toy which Power Rangers used to transform.

Later, her friends took turn to show off their own costume as they sported different colors of wig according to their respective character. Stassie Karanikolaou joined the mom of one as a Pink Ranger. Sofia Villarroel was a sexy Yellow Ranger, while her sister Victoria Villarroel opted for a Blue Ranger. As for Cater Gregory, he dressed up as a Black Ranger. “Rangers, unite!” Kylie said in the video, prompting everyone to gather around.

<br />

It appeared that they were all heading to further have fun in an undisclosed nightclub. In a separate post, Kylie was seen striking a seductive pose before getting in her chauffeured SUV.

<br />

However, some people were not impressed by her costume. “It probably smell like plastic bottles and and flat irons in that room,” a naysayer said. Another fan, meanwhile, thought that the reality TV star looked like Jeffree Star. “This made me uncomfortable and idk why,” someone else added.

Some others slammed Kylie for trying to look like a black woman as one asked, “Why tf do they look black ?!?” Another fan critized, “We can’t have nothing! Now they want our hairstylists. Ugghh,” with some users harshly calling them “PLASTIC RANGERS.”