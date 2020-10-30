Kourtney And Khloe Kardashian Put Their Famous Backsides On Display In New Two-Piece Bathing Suit Photos

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are putting their famous backsides on display in new photos from their recent tropical getaway. Kim Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday by whisking away her family and friends to a private island where they partied it up in style. Over the past week, photos and videos from the secret rendezvous have been shared on the siblings’ Instagram accounts and both Kourtney and Khloe are sharing photos of themselves together.

Kourtney shared a photo of herself with Khloe where the two wore their bikinis and showed off their backsides. Khloe, on the other hand, uploaded a photo from the same photoshoot only from the front. Both Kourtney and Khloe are getting a lot of attention for their bikinis and fans have been clamoring for details on their looks.

Kourtney Kardashian is wearing the Tyra bikini in the animal print by Aexae. Khloe’s bikini is from Monday Swim and is in the jaguar print. Both sisters opted for jungle-themed bikinis and they put on a fabulous display in the zebra and jaguar prints.

You may see the photo that Khloe Kardashian shared on her official Instagram account below.

Kourtney’s photo showed the two sister’s famous backsides and though Kim may have the most famous derriere of the bunch, the sisters are all famous for their curves.

Needless to say, Kourtney’s Instagram post is getting plenty of views and more than 2,000 people have left comments on the picture. You may see Kourtney and Khloe as they show off their figures in the photo below.

What do you think about Khloe Kardashian’s and Kourtney Kardashian‘s latest photos? Are you a fan of the jungle-themed bikinis that the sisters wore?

