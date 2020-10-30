King Von Shades Akon Over 6ix9ine Collab: I’ll Never Forgive You!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s first album may have flopped, but rapper King Von is still upset with Akon for teaming up with the rapper for “Locked Up” part deux.

“I’ll never forgive Akon for making that song with that rat ass n*gga. 💔👿  @Akon yo Usain Bolt looking ass,” he tweeted.

Akon has repeatedly defended his decision to work with 6ix9ine.

“I don’t recall losing any [contacts]. If I did, they ain’t tell me,” Akon told DJ Whoo Kid. “This is a business. If our personal relationship is affected by our business, then that ain’t no real friendship.”

