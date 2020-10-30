Kajal Aggarwal flashes her radiant smile ahead of her wedding today

After a week of pre-wedding celebrations, Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot to businessman Gautam Kitchlu today. We saw several pictures and videos from the events, and now, the moment has finally arrived.

Earlier today, the actress was snapped leaving her Mumbai residence with her mother for the wedding venue. Kajal warmly waved out to the paparazzi gathered there. The actress was seen wearing a pink salwar kameez with an off white dupatta.

Have a look at the pictures below.