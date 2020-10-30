JUST IN | Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi granted bail

Former Bosasa chief operating officer and corruption accused Angelo Agrizzi was granted bail by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

On 14 October, Agrizzi was denied bail by the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. Agrizzi appealed against Magistrate Phillip Venter’s ruling.

On Friday, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said the court in Palm Ridge misdirected itself both in fact and law.

READ | Angelo Agrizzi ‘still fighting’ in ICU, says lawyer

“The magistrate did not fulfil his legal obligation in that he did not apply his legal discretion,” Mokgoatlheng said. “The order refusing bail is set aside.”

Following his previous court appearance, Agrizzi was transferred to a public hospital and then rushed to a private facility after his condition worsened.