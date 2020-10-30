Just in: First pictures of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu after tying the knot



Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot this evening in the presence of their close friends and family members at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel. The couple has been in the news ever since rumours of them being engaged started doing the rounds earlier this year. Since a couple of days, the duo had been busy with the pre-wedding functions and now pictures of them from their wedding have come to the forefront.

Kajal is seen looking phenomenal in a red embellished lehenga while Gautam opted for an off-white sherwani. The couple’s varmala was made of white roses and they looked dreamy as they posed for pictures together. We congratulate the couple on their marriage.