JUST IN | 4 dead, 120 injured in earthquake which hit Turkey, Greece

4 dead, 120 injured in earthquake which hit Turkey, Greece

Matilda Coleman
An earthquake has hit Greece and Turkey.

Four people died and 120 people were injured in an earthquake that struck the Aegean coast of Turkey, the country’s disaster management authority said on Friday.

One of those who was killed had drowned, the authority said.

The strong earthquake was felt in both Greece and Turkey.

