Jordy Woods Releases EXPLICIT Pics On Her Onlyfans Page!! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15

Jordyn Woods is the latest celebrity to take it all off on Onblyfans, has learned. The beautiful former Kardashian friend and current girlfriend of NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, is selling explicit pics of herself on the adult website.

Fans are able to buy a subscription to the page, for just $20 a month. The page – which many of her followers claim is “lit” – seems to have a ton of fans. Here’s what it looks like:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR