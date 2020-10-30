Jordy Woods Releases EXPLICIT Pics On Her Onlyfans Page!! (Graphic)

Jordyn Woods is the latest celebrity to take it all off on Onblyfans, has learned. The beautiful former Kardashian friend and current girlfriend of NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, is selling explicit pics of herself on the adult website.

Fans are able to buy a subscription to the page, for just $20 a month. The page – which many of her followers claim is “lit” – seems to have a ton of fans. Here’s what it looks like:

Obviously we can’t post any of the pics that Jordyn is selling. But they are all over Twitter, and they show the 23 year old IG model in skimpy outfits – exposing her bare breasts and butt.

Here is a quick search on Twitter of Jordyn Woods & Onlyfans:

Jordyn spoke about her new NBA boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns, and how he feels about her posting explicit images on her Onlyfans. learned that Jordyn is claiming Karl is “super supportive” of her choice in joining the site.

Jordyn said, “He sees my vision, and he’s super supportive.” She adds, “It’s amazing to have people in your life that support you through whatever, and they’re there to uplift you and help you through your journey. We’re very open about it. We talk about everything.”

She even said that she shows her boyfriend the photos first before she shares them with the world, “Obviously you don’t need approval from someone else, but I just want to make sure that everything is respectful.” She added, “Also, I’m someone in my life that I really value the people around me’s opinion, so I have to ask like three people before posting something.”

