Joe Budden Tests Positive For COVID-19

Joe Budden has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He made the announcement via his social media.

“So i have Covid. I’m pretty sure this effects our pod schedule,” he tweeted.

The podcaster made headlines weeks back after Charlamagne Tha God accused him of not knowing how to negotiate his value after Spotify and the Joe Budden Podcast failed to reach a deal.

Joe responded: “Charlamagne, let me help you: I know that you have this healthy obsession with me. I know that you think we are competing. You might also think that we are fighting the same fight. You would be sadly mistaken in all three of those.”

He continued, “Charlamagne, you’re not gonna get it ’cause I own this. My most valuable, my most powerful, my most accomplished asset, I own it. Ownership. You see all these Black people running around preaching ownership, ownership, ownership? There’s a reason for it. You, my friend, work for iHeart [Radio] and have for 10 years.”