Jamie Lynn Spears Updates Fans On How Sister Britney Spears Is Doing Amid ‘Challenging Year’

It’s been a really ‘challenging’ year for Britney Spears amid her legal battle over her conservatorship but while fans are not really let into it by the pop star herself, her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, gave a rare update on how she’s doing, saying that she has been trying her best to ‘stay positive’ as it all still goes on.

While a guest on Good Morning America, the actress was, of course, asked about her sister and she shared that ‘I think that she’s doing just like the rest of us. She’s trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time and challenging year, and I think that that’s kind of the theme of everyone right now.’

The interview aired yesterday, which was already a couple of months into Britney’s legal battle with her and Jamie Lynn’s father, Jamie Spears, who Britney has been trying to replace as her conservator.

The man has been controlling the pop star’s financial and medical affairs, as well as many other aspects of her life ever since her widely covered breakdown back in 2007.

While all this was part of a voluntary conservatorship, things throughout the years have apparently changed and lot and it is believed that the dad has been abusing his power over Britney, controlling her every step.

As a result, many fans out there, and even fellow celebs have started a hashtag called ‘Free Britney’ that is pretty self-explanatory.

In response to his movement, however, Jamie has claimed that it’s a ‘joke’ and it’s filled with ‘conspiracy theorists.’

Jamie Lynn Spears gives fans a rare update on sister Britney Spears: “I think she’s trying to stay positive and make the best during a very challenging time and challenging year.” https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/G4aDijj1k1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 29, 2020

Then, last year, Jamie Spears requested to be temporarily relinquished of his conservatorship for ‘personal health reasons’ and a judge replaced him with a member of Britney’s team, Jodi Montgomery.

In August, her attorney went on to file papers in which they requested that Jodi be made the permanent conservator instead, saying that the star is ‘strongly opposed to her father continuing as sole conservator’ and that she prefers a ‘qualified corporate fiduciary.’

