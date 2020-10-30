Inspire Brands to buy Dunkin’ Brands Group for $11.3 billion including debt: WSJ By

© .



() – Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (O:) has agreed to be acquired by Inspire Brands for $11.3 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2TBt1o5 on Friday, bringing chains like Arby’s and Dunkin’ Donuts under the same umbrella in one of the largest restaurant deals.

Inspire said the all-cash deal to take the owner of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins chains private would value it at $106.50 a share, according to the report. That would imply a nearly 20% premium over Dunkin’s last closing share price on Oct. 23, before the New York Times first reported the deal talks.

Dunkin’ Brands and Inspire Brands did not immediately respond to requests for comment.