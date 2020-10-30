I’m not an accidental actor, says Bhumi Pednekar as she looks back at her journey at the movies

In her five year cinematic journey, Bhumi has entertained us with several breath-taking performances in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare. Today the actress looks back at her journey and reveals why she decided to pursue acting as her career.

Bhumi says, “It’s been 5 years and it still feels like a dream! I am not an accidental actor and I say this time and again. This is something that I really wanted to do and I have worked really hard to be here. I’m born and brought up in Bombay so that definitely helped because just having some sort of a support system in the city which is the city of our Hindi film industry, it makes your journey slightly easy. However, because I am not from a traditional film family or I really didn’t have any contacts, I was very confused at first about how to go about it.”

The versatile actress adds, “First, I was figuring how do I convince my parents that I want to be an actor. I mustered courage to speak to my parents about it. They weren’t very happy and I think they were being protective of me. So, I decided to join a film school and the fee was expensive so I took a loan.”

Bhumi narrates how she failed in film school and that really shook her. She states, “I failed film school not because I wasn’t a good actor but because I wasn’t disciplined enough and that was the biggest jhatka. I was like I have screwed up and I had this 13 lakh loan on my head and it’s a huge amount. I started looking for a job for survival and to protect my dream to act. Again, my parents were completely against it because they wanted me to go back to studying but I told them that I’ll get a degree from an open school.”

The talented actress then joined YRF as a casting assistant. She adds, “When I was doing casting, my intent wasn’t to gain information about if I want to be an actor. I was just observing as a filmmaking student. I was like I want to be a part of this world and whatever door opens wherever, I go in. In fact, that is how my life has been – it is a journey of survival. I have only tried to survive through the years till Dum Laga Ke Haisha. I was lucky that I kept getting these opportunities – things kept happening one after the other and primarily from YRF.”

The actress is known for her superb performances and we love her for them.