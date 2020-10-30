I am part of Suncor Energy’s Toronto team that’s being moved to Calgary. Can I be forced to transfer?

Article content continued

A:There is no reason not to include that employer on your resume. The days of being stigmatized for suing your employer for wrongful dismissal, particularly if it did not pay you enough on termination, are largely over. You are likely to find that a significant percentage of the management team at any new employer have, by now, been involved in just such a case. It may be different if you were fired for serious misconduct but, whether you sue or not, you will have to explain your departure.

Q:My employer has provided me six months’ advance notice of my dismissal. Can I decline this working notice?

A: An employer has the right to provide advance written notice with a specific termination date. Such notice will offset any entitlement to wrongful dismissal damages. Only statutory severance need not be paid as working notice.

An employee has no choice but to accept it and if they do not, they have forfeited the number of months of dismissal damages which that working notice represents. Some employers provide working notice, hoping that the employee, not wishing to work off their severance, will agree to a lesser amount of dismissal damages than their entitlement, in order to be released earlier.

But many employers reject working notice because of the risks of poor morale, breach of confidentiality and even sabotage.

Q:Our company was sold and salaried employees are being moved to hourly wages, and being told they have no choice. Can they do this?