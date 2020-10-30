Apple with macOS Mojave update included a built-in screenshot tool in the operating system which is somewhat similar to what we used to get in Windows in the form of Snipping tools. However, Apple’s implementation is more polished and it even allows users to choose an aspect ratio or capture a particular window.

Basically you can capture anything and everything you want given you know the right keyboard shortcuts. In this guide we are going to tell you all the different shortcuts for taking different types of screenshots in Mac. Along with this, we will also tell you about different methods of taking a screenshot in Mac. Let’s get started.

How to take screenshot on Mac



1. Open Launcher → Other→ Screenshot to open Screenshot tool



2. Use your trackpad to either select a particular part of the screen or a custom section



3. Alternatively, you can also use keyboard shortcuts to do this. Simply press Shift + Command +3 to open the tool.





How to capture a portion of the screen

1. Press and hold these keys — Shift + Command + 4



2. Now, drag the crosshair and select the area on the screen you want to capture

Image credit: Apple

3. To move the selection, press and hold the Space bar while dragging.



4. Now, release your mouse or trackpad button to take the screenshot







How to capture a window or menu





1. Open the application or window you want to capture



2. Press Shift + Command + 4 and Space bar at the same time, the pointer will change to camera icon.



3. Click on the window or menu to capture.

Image credit: Apple

Do note that all the screenshots will automatically get saved on Desktop in .png format.