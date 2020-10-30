How Heidi Klum Became the Queen of Halloween

In any other year, Klum would likely be putting the finishing touches on this holiday’s big reveal right about now—an idea she’d no doubt have been working on since the minute her party ended back in the wee hours of Nov. 1. And yet, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, this is no ordinary year. Like the rest of 2020, Klum’s Halloween is going to look a little bit different.

“For the first year in a long time I am not hosting my annual party,” she told THR in late October, “but that does not mean that we can’t be creative and celebrate.” To that end, she shared that her plans for All Hallows’ Eve will involve a marathon of classic horror films, festive family projects and, of course, a costume reveal on social media.

“What is most important is to spend time with family and do fun projects together,” Klum said. “As my good friend and makeup artist Bill Corso said, ‘A little powder and a little paint makes you what you ain’t,’ so let’s all powder, paint, stay safe and escape.”

While we wait to see what Klum has safely up her sleeve this year, take a look back at every costume she’s rocked since hosting her first party all the way back in 2000!