Hospitalizations rise in N.Y.C., but stays are shorter and fewer patients are dying.

Hospitalizations have been slowly but steadily rising in New York City, eliciting painful memories of the surge of infections in the spring that killed more than 20,000 people. But this is different: Patients with serious cases are spending less in the hospital on average and are less likely to be put on ventilators. And fewer patients are dying.

In New York, 139 people died from the virus in the four weeks ending on Oct. . On the city’s worst day in the spring, officials recorded more than 800 confirmed and probable deaths.

Currently, about 460 people with Covid-19 are hospitalized in the city — near the highest levels seen since late June. But that is nowhere close to the peak in April, when the virus patient count on a single day was more than 12,000.