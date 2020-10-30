Homestead Capital Closes Fund III at Target, Surpasses $1 Billion in Cumulative AUM

Article content

SAN FRANCISCO — Homestead Capital USA LLC (“Homestead”), a private equity firm in farmland in the United States, has held a final close of its third fund, Homestead Capital USA Farmland Fund III, L.P. (“Fund III”), with $596 million in capital commitments. With these additional commitments, the firm has surpassed $1 Billion in AUM across its three funds.

“We are grateful for the support and opportunity to invest on behalf of our broad range of returning and new investors,” said Dan Little, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Homestead. “We are humbled by our limited partners’ confidence in us as investors. Fund III represents an endorsement of our ability to drive positive investment outcomes and act as long-term stewards of our limited partners’ capital.”

“The United States farmland market continues to undergo a transition that presents many attractive investment opportunities,” said Gabe Santos, also a Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Homestead. “Our strategy is uniquely suited to create value by utilizing our local networks and expertise to source farms and improve them, all the while preserving their long-term health through our sustainable farm management practices.”

Consistent with Homestead Capital USA Farmland Fund II, L.P., Fund III will focus exclusively on investment opportunities across row and permanent crops in the Mountain West, Pacific, Midwest and Delta regions.