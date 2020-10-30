Here’s why Ludo’s next song Hardum Humdum is special for Anurag Basu



Filmmaker Anurag Basu is back with another entertainer. The director’s upcoming film Ludo has made the audience eager to watch it as the trailer looks promising. Ludo has an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf et al. The first song from the film Aadbaad Barbaad was released a few days back and it has become a hit in no time. It is soothing and romantic and has struck a chord with the audience almost instantly. Today, the makers of the film are releasing the next song titled Hardum Humdum and we’ve got a little insight into why it is close to director Anurag Basu and composer Pritam’s heart. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Sayeed Quadri.

Interestingly, Pritam made the filmmaker listen to the song much before the scripting of Ludo. Anurag immediately fell in love with the song and decided to use it in one of his future films. When Ludo happened, Anurag Basu asked Pritam to complete the song. The duo wanted to attempt this school of music for a long time so when the script of Ludo was ready, Pritam finished the song and made Anurag Basu listen to it. They immediately decided to go ahead with the track after producer Bhushan Kumar gave a nod. The song is set to release in a few hours. Keep watching this space for more updates from Bollywood. Ludo will be released digitally on November 12, 2020.