Here’s why Google probably won’t release a ‘true flagship Pixel’ next March

The latest rumor says that Google is going to release a “true flagship” Pixel in March 2021. There’s no reason to even consider this one, though.

To be fair, the latest person to utter the words out loud (in 2020 Twitter is the new out loud) is Max Weinbach and even he doesn’t seem to give it much weight, calling unsubstantiated.

This is the biggest rumor I’ve heard in ages, and I mean this is an unsubstantiated rumor I’ve heard from like 2 people so absolutely don’t believe it, but apparently there’s a true flagship Pixel coming out in like March 2021. Again, unsubstantiated rumor. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 29, 2020

Of course, a lot of people are ignoring the unsubstantiated part and only remember that Weinbach does get a lot of early leaks and has a good track record. That doesn’t change anything this time, though, and I’m going to have to say nope. This one isn’t happening.

Google’s hardware division has seen more leaks than Mario.

There are a lot of good reasons to not buy into this one. A Pixel coming in March means the software is mostly finalized and the phone is entering its manufacturing stage. Even Samsung or Apple can’t snap fingers and make phones appear; it takes months of work to get the first shipment into a box. If a new Pixel was past the prototype stage someone, somewhere would have taken a blurry photo or something. Think about how early we saw the Pixel 4a. And the Pixel 4, and Pixel 3, and so on and so on.

Another reason is that Android’s code review, the company uses Gerrit, is available for everyone to read online. It’s filled with edits and comments and even though someone tries to sift through them and delete things like a reference to the Pixel 5a (probably what’s coming in Q2 2021) not all of Google’s secrets can be wiped from the face of the web before they are seen. People love to dig through Google’s code review specifically to look for stuff like new devices.