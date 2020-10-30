Haroon Lorgat, Omphile Ramela headline CSA interim board, chaired by Judge Zak Yacoob

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced the CSA interim board on Friday, which will serve for the next three months.

The stand-in board includes former CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat, former batsman Omphile Ramela and former Hawks deputy head Caroline Mampuru.

All CSA board members resigned at the beginning of the week.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Friday announced the nine member interim board that is going to steer Cricket South Africa (CSA) in the appropriate direction for the next three months, which includes former CEO Haroon Lorgat, former batsman Omphile Ramela and former Hawks deputy head Caroline Mampuru.

Judge Zak Yacoob will chair the board, which will report to the Members’ Council, which is the highest decision-making body in cricket.

Also included are former Eastern Cricket Union president Xolani Peter Vonya, who stepped down from his post over the past weekend, as well as Professor Andre Odendaal, who was co-opted by CSA to administer their affiliate Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) last year.

Lorgat, who was ousted in 2016, was a shock addition to the interim board, as was South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) president Ramela, who is now required to relinquish his role at the association.

The interim board will have a sharp investigative mind in former Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputy head, Mampuru, who will dive into one of the mandates that includes investigating the previous board’s decisions from 2019.

“This interim board comprising nine members, nominated by ourselves as the department, the Members’ Council, as well as the South African Cricketers’ Association,” said Mthethwa.

“The interim board will report to the Members’ Council, will hit the ground running, and expeditiously deal with current governance systems, structures and procedures, including a proper consideration, with the aim of implementation, of the Nicholson Report.

“They will consider the Fundudzi report, its implications and consequences for CSA and to take any action recommended in the report itself or actions the interim board deems appropriate.

“They will review all board decisions taken since 2019 and to report on those decisions that require the attention of the Members’ Council.

“They will generally do whatever is necessary and appropriate in order to restore the integrity and reputation of Cricket South Africa.”

Mthethwa was careful not to cross the government interference line by letting the interim board report to CSA’s Members’ Council, and not to him.

The minister said he had been in constant communication with the International Cricket Council, who have been monitoring the situation in South Africa for months.

“I must emphasise that [the] Members’ Council, under acting president (Rihan Richards), still has an obligation to ensure that things are moving well and in order within CSA,” Mthethwa said.

“The interim board will be in place for an initial period of three months, which may be extended, based on progress achieved.

“But we are emphasising that it is an interim board and that, in our own assessment, they would have delivered within three months.

“This is a group of people who would be expected, from day one, to know what exactly what to do.”

