Hands-on with the Dash Cart at an Amazon Fresh store: cart sensors worked fine, but a two-bag limit, bag fill limit, and real-world hassles hinder experience (Jeremy Horwitz/VentureBeat)

Hands-on with the Dash Cart at an Amazon Fresh store: cart sensors worked fine, but a two-bag limit, bag fill limit, and real-world hassles hinder experience — There were no lines outside Irvine, California’s new Amazon Fresh grocery store on its opening day last week …
