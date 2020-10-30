Hands-on with the Dash Cart at an Amazon Fresh store: cart sensors worked fine, but a two-bag limit, bag fill limit, and real-world hassles hinder experience (Jeremy Horwitz/VentureBeat)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Jeremy Horwitz / VentureBeat:

Hands-on with the Dash Cart at an Amazon Fresh store: cart sensors worked fine, but a two-bag limit, bag fill limit, and real-world hassles hinder experience  —  There were no lines outside Irvine, California’s new Amazon Fresh grocery store on its opening day last week …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR