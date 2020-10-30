Halsey Acquires Restraining Order Against Harassing Fan

Page Six reported today that Halsey has acquired a restraining order against an aggressive fan. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter says one of her fans has been bothering her and her next-door neighbor. In a Los Angeles Superior Court this past week, the singer filed a suit against the 27-year-old suspect.

She hired a private investigator to get more information on him, Page Six said on Friday. Halsey has said she was scared for her life because of the way he had been behaving toward her and her neighbor. The court documents also state that Halsey hired an investigator on the 2nd of October.

Halsey And John Mayer Spark Romance Rumors After Early Morning Karaoke Session »

Reportedly, on that very same day, the PI listened to a voicemail in which the neighbor claimed a young man was at her house looking for her. He was trying to gain access to her house by claiming he had already lived there.

The court documents also claimed the man has visited the property at least four to five times since September, and the LAPD had been called several times. Furthermore, the neighbor says he showed up at her house with a guitar and demanded to speak with Ms. Ashley Frangipane.

Halsey And Yungblud Back Together? – Here’s Why Fans Are Freaking Out! »

After being told Halsey didn’t live there, he smashed the guitar on the ground and left a notebook behind to be given to Halsey after he left. The investigator says after he looked at the suspect’s social media accounts, he determined that he must’ve been released from a psychiatric ward.

Are Halsey And Evan Peters Ready To Get Married? »

In her restraining order filing, Halsey said the fan believes she and him are in love. Since then, the court has given Halsey a restraining order in which the man must stay at least 200 yards away from her at all times, as well as any venue where she is performing.

Additionally, Halsey has requested the fan to pay all of her investigative and legal fees, however, the court hasn’t decided on this yet.

Halsey and the man in question will appear in a court of law on the 16th of November once the restraining order expires.

Advertisement



Post Views:

0