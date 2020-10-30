Gucci Mane Wants $1 Million To Participate In A Verzuz Battle

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

If Gucci fans were hoping to see him hop into a Verzuz battle anytime soon, they should not hold their breaths.

The rapper recently stated that he would not take part in a Verzuz battle unless he’s being paid $1 million.

“Stop asking me about doing a @verzuzonline battle unless they got a million dollars they scared of Wop. #GucciemanVsWhoever,” he tweeted.

Gucci is not the only artist not rushing to take part in a Verzuz battle. Singer Trey Songz recently said that he would be passing on the online series.

