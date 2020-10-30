Gucci Mane Wants $1 Million To Participate In A Verzuz Battle

If Gucci fans were hoping to see him hop into a Verzuz battle anytime soon, they should not hold their breaths.

The rapper recently stated that he would not take part in a Verzuz battle unless he’s being paid $1 million.

“Stop asking me about doing a @verzuzonline battle unless they got a million dollars they scared of Wop. #GucciemanVsWhoever,” he tweeted.

Gucci is not the only artist not rushing to take part in a Verzuz battle. Singer Trey Songz recently said that he would be passing on the online series.

“I never really been into being in competition with the next man, next woman and putting myself in a position where I gotta say, ‘This is better than what you’ve done,'” Trey said. “I’m in competition with myself. And furthermore, I don’t think it’s nobody that really do what I do. It’s a few people I don’t wanna see in a battle. I don’t wanna see Chris Brown in no battle, I don’t wanna see Usher in no battle. I feel like people [who] have solidified a space for themselves — like without question — should not be battling nobody.”