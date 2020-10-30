Google's Cloud CEO says the CBP confirmed its technology won't be used for immigration enforcement on the US-Mexico border, denying a report from last week (Jennifer Elias/CNBC)

Jennifer Elias / CNBC:
Google’s Cloud CEO says the CBP confirmed its technology won’t be used for immigration enforcement on the US-Mexico border, denying a report from last week — – Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian on Friday addressed employees concerned about a testing contract with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol …
