Filmfare Spotlight: Kubbra Sait reveals some fun secrets to Rahul Gangwani

















With the spread of the pandemic and a worldwide lockdown, people turned to digital platforms and OTT content for comfort while at home. Binge-watching web series and films, people have transformed the way content is consumed. But just before OTT made it to the regular list, Indian web series had taken a turn for the good with the crime thriller Sacred Games. The Anurag Kashyap directorial had a bunch of brilliant actors and a nail-biting storyline to keep the audiences hooked.

One standout performance from the show was that of Kubbra Sait. Playing a trans woman Cuckoo in the show, Kubbra took the audiences by surprise and left them in awe of her brave and bold act. A true OTT sensation ever since, Kubbra has come a long way with the release of her film Jawaani Jaaneman this year as well.

With this and much more to talk about, Digital Editor Rahul Gangwani catches up with her in the new episode of Filmfare Spotlight. The two get on roller coaster ride recalling some of the best moments of her career. That’s not all, watch her also share some whacky anecdotes and crazy stories of her interactions with her co-stars and her life since the show.