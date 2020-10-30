Facebook says it will limit the use of the "Save our Children,quot; hashtag after QAnon co-opted the anti-trafficking movement (Rachel E. Greenspan/Business Insider)

Rachel E. Greenspan / Business Insider:
Facebook says it will limit the use of the “Save our Children,rdquo; hashtag after QAnon co-opted the anti-trafficking movement — – Facebook will limit the use of the QAnon conspiracy theory’s “Save our Children,rdquo; hashtag, the company said Friday. — A Facebook spokesperson told Insider …
