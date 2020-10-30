Exxon posts third straight loss as pandemic hits energy demand, but Imperial Oil ekes out small profit

Article content continued

The largest U.S. oil producer by volume was caught off guard by the sharp decline in energy prices and demand this year. U.S. prices are off 39% since the start of the year and globally demand has shrunk because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calgary-based Imperial Oil Ltd., majority owned by Exxon Mobil, said it recorded a $3 million profit during the quarter, but it was a 99 per cent drop from the $424 million earned during the same period last year, drivenby lower upstream realizations and lower margins in the downstream.

The company said it has maintained its quarterly dividend at 22 cents per share.

