Exclusive: Satyameva Jayate 2 put on hold after members test positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the film industry adversely. The rising number of cases forced the government to impose a nationwide lockdown, which resulted in film shoots as well as film releases coming to an indefinite halt. Now, the film industry is trying to slowly get back on its feet once again with several projects going on floors.

Satyameva Jayate 2 was one such film that recently kickstarted the shooting in Lucknow . But looks like the team is already facing a massive roadblock. Our sources have informed us that the film’s shoot has been put on hold after producer Nikkhil Advani, the film’s DOP and few other members tested positive for COVID-19. It is also reported that the film’s leading star John Abraham is back in Mumbai, until the team chalks out a safe plan on when they can start shooting again. This must be a huge loss for the production house as they won’t be able to resume shooting until the members of the project have completely recovered.

We wish everyone suffering from the virus a speedy recovery and hope that the film is back on floors soon.