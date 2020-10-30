Early Black Friday Chromebook deal makes the Lenovo Chromebook Duet just $229

So near yet so far
OnePlus 8T vs. OnePlus 8 Pro: Which should you buy?
The OnePlus 8T is now available, and the phone offers a 120Hz AMOLED screen and 65W fast charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro is still one of the best Android phones around, and you get a 120Hz display along with great cameras, 30W wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance. Unable to choose between the OnePlus 8T and 8 Pro? Read on.
var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit;
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg();
FB.init({
appId: "291830964262722",
xfbml: true,
version : 'v2.7'
});
FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later
var events = fbroot.data('ready-events');
if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = [];
events.push(msg);
fbroot.data('ready-events',events);
});
var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init');
};