Early Black Friday Chromebook deal makes the Lenovo Chromebook Duet just $229

So near yet so far

OnePlus 8T vs. OnePlus 8 Pro: Which should you buy?

The OnePlus 8T is now available, and the phone offers a 120Hz AMOLED screen and 65W fast charging. The OnePlus 8 Pro is still one of the best Android phones around, and you get a 120Hz display along with great cameras, 30W wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance. Unable to choose between the OnePlus 8T and 8 Pro? Read on.

