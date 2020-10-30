Editor’s note: This article has been updated since its original publication.

Everything is magnified in the postseason. Every hit, every error, every wild pitch, every managerial decision seems to take on greater significance — and carry greater consequences.

Every MLB team has known the mood swings of the playoffs, and every MLB team, except one, knows what it’s like to end a postseason series with a loss.

But some bad memories linger longer — and sting hotter — than others.

Those are the worst.

But a team’s worst memory doesn’t necessarily have to be a single moment, or even a single game, and it doesn’t necessarily accompany an elimination. It’s just something that, years or even decades later, still leaves the worst taste.

Here is each MLB team’s worst postseason memory, revisited. We apologize in advance.