Dr Dre’s Wife Exposes 3 ‘Mistresses’ In Court Docs – 1 White, 1 Black, 1 Latina!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The billion dollar divorce between Doctor Dre and his ex-wife is getting more and more messy, has learned.

Last month, Doctor Dre called the police on his ex and accused her of “embezzlement.”

Now Nicole is calling up 3 of Doctor Dre’s alleged mistresses to testify in their divorce trial.

The three alleged mistresses – according to Nicole – are singer Jillian Speer, model turned skin care entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop’

REALITY SHOW FOCUSES ON CHEATING BLACK MEN, AND THE WOMEN WHO LOVE THEM

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR