Dr Dre’s Wife Exposes 3 ‘Mistresses’ In Court Docs – 1 White, 1 Black, 1 Latina!

The billion dollar divorce between Doctor Dre and his ex-wife is getting more and more messy, has learned.

Last month, Doctor Dre called the police on his ex and accused her of “embezzlement.”

Now Nicole is calling up 3 of Doctor Dre’s alleged mistresses to testify in their divorce trial.

The three alleged mistresses – according to Nicole – are singer Jillian Speer, model turned skin care entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop’

confirmed that one of the alleged mistresses identifies as White (Jillian), one as Latina (Kili) and one as Black (Crystal).

This is Jillian Speer, a singer:

This is Kili Anderson – a former video vixen who now owns a skin care line.

Here are some more pics of Kili Anderson from her booty model days, which are a LOT more graphic: LINK TO GRAPHIC PICS

This is Crystal Rogers, a singer/rapper who calls herself the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop’