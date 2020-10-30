Donald Trump and Lil Wayne low-key broke the internet Thursday night when Wayne posted a photo of him and Donnie, sharing they’d had a meeting.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump [and] @potus,” Wayne’s tweet reads. “Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

While speaking to press Friday morning, Donald Trump responded to a reporter who asked him about his meeting with Lil Wayne.

“He wanted a meeting, he’s a really nice guy,” Donnie starts off. “He’s really an activist in a very positive way–and he asked for a meeting, we had a meeting, and as you saw the meeting went very well. ‘Little’ Wayne.”

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #Donnie says #LilWayne asked to link and says he’s a really nice guy and an activist! : @thehill A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 30, 2020 at 11:08am PDT

Needless to say, some of Lil Wayne’s peers are not here for his meeting with Donnie. Lil Jon tweeted “HOW BOUT F*****K NOOOO”, when a fan asked him to join the support of Trump like other celebs such as Lil Pump and Lil Wayne.

View this post on Instagram #LilJon wants no parts A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 29, 2020 at 6:08pm PDT

What do y’all think about this meeting between Weezy and Donnie Roommates?

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Donald Trump Says Lil Wayne Asked For A Meeting: “He’s A Really Nice Guy” [Video] appeared first on The Shade Room.