Dhanush sings for AR Rahman for his next Hindi outing Atrangi Re

Dhanush is all set for his third Hindi film Atrangi Re. After Raanjhanaa, this is the second time Aanand L Rai teams up with Dhanush. Recently the south superstar recorded a song for the film and the music is composed by none other than the maestro AR Rahman.
Dhanush shared a selfie with AR Rahman from the recording studio. In the picture we see both of them with their masks on and the actor has captioned the picture saying, ‘Had a blast singing and chatting with our very own Isai puyal @arrahman sir. #atrangire @aanandlrai @saraalikhan95.’ Dhanush’s singing stint a few years back had created a storm worldwide (remember Kolaveri D) and now that he’s teaming up with AR Rahman, we’re this one is going to be epic.
This selfie of Dhanush and AR Rahman has gone viral on the internet. Atrangi Re stars Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. This is the first time the three actors will work together.