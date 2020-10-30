Despite strong security token growth, tZERO continues to lose money By Cointelegraph

Despite strong security token growth, tZERO continues to lose money
Despite explosive third-quarter growth in the security token sector, Overstock (NASDAQ:)’s Q3 2020 earnings report reveals that its tZERO alternative trading system (ATS) has continued to lose money.
The ATS specializes in security tokens, consistently hosting more than 95% of the sector’s monthly trade volumes. tZERO saw dramatic growth in recent months, with monthly volume growing from less than $1 million in May to push $21.8 worth of trade in August — before sliding back to $9 million in September.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.