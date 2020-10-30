DeFi needs more fixed-rate lending protocols: Messari researcher By Cointelegraph

DeFi needs more fixed-rate lending protocols: Messari researcher
DeFi lending protocols have attracted billions of dollars in liquidity provision by offering huge returns, however the sector badly needs more fixed rate lending options according to one researcher.
A number of protocols, including Yield Protocol, UMA Protocol, and Mainframe are already venturing into fixed rate lending and borrowing markets for crypto collateral.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.